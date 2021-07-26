Viktoria Koln sporting director Marcus Steegmann feels Arsenal loan star Nikolaj Moller has the potential to make significant progress during his time at the German club.

Premier League club Arsenal have confirmed that 19-year-old striker Moller has joined German third division club Viktoria Koln on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Having impressed for the Gunners’ Under-23s side last season, the Swede will now look to earn significant first team experience doing his time at Viktoria.

Expressing his delight at the loan arrival of Moller, Viktoria sporting director Steegmann insisted that the striker will fit into the club’s system very well.

Steegmann is aware of Moller’s qualities and is of the view that the teenager has the potential to enjoy significant development during his time at the German club.

“Nikolaj Moller is a very talented player“, Steegmann was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“He is tall and has a strong physique – paired with good technique.

“I am convinced that he fits into our team very well.

“He is a young player who has great development potential and wants to take the next steps with us.“

Moller scored eight goals and provided three assists from 18 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-23s side last season.