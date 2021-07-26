West Ham United are still continuing negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan move for Alphonse Areola, according to Sky Sports (15:43).

The shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Fulham, registering 36 Premier League appearances, but could not help the Cottagers avoid relegation.

Areola is deemed surplus to requirements at PSG following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma and they are open to letting him leave this summer.

David Moyes’ West Ham are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper as they eyes competition for Lukasz Fabianski and Areola is among their targets.

The Hammers touched base with PSG over a loan move for Areola earlier this month and are continuing talks with them.

However, West Ham are yet to reach an agreement on a loan deal with PSG as they are keen on selling him with the player, under contract in Paris until the summer of 2023.

The French giants want to shed Areola’s salary from their wage bill, along with freeing up a spot in their squad and it remains to be seen whether they can find common ground with the London club in the coming weeks.

In addition to Areola, West Ham have also been linked with interest in West Brom shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.