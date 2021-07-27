AC Milan are scheduled to meet the agent of Liverpool linked Franck Kessie on Wednesday and present another offer of a new contract.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at AC Milan and it has led to speculation over his long term future at the club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu left AC Milan on a free transfers this summer and the club are in no mood to find themselves in the same situation.

Negotiations between AC Milan and Kessie’s representatives have been difficult and Liverpool are claimed to be keen on the player, potentially as a free transfer next summer.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are scheduled to meet Kessie’s agent on Wednesday for a fresh summit over a new deal.

AC Milan were unwilling to offer more than €4m per season to the midfielder on the new deal but that has changed.

The Rossoneri do not want to sell the player and are prepared to meet the demands of his representatives.

A new contract offer will be presented to his agent, which is likely to be in line with Kessie’s demands.

The midfielder has also calmed nerves at the club by insisting that he wants to stay at AC Milan.