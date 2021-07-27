Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman wants to take Manchester United linked midfielder Ilaix Moriba to a pre-season camp in Germany on Wednesday as the club continue to try and negotiate a new deal with the youngster.

The teenage midfielder broke into the first team last year and started three of Barcelona’s last four league games last season.

He is in the final year of his contract but a lack of agreement for a new deal has seen him exiled from the first team during pre-season.

Barcelona have been in talks with his representatives and there is hope that a new deal could be agreed soon.

And according to Spanish radio station RAC 1, Koeman is keen to have him as part of the squad that will travel to Germany for a pre-season camp on Wednesday.

The Barcelona coach is an admirer of the 18-year-old midfielder, who also has an offer on his table from Manchester United.

Moriba wants to stay at Barcelona, but he is keen for the club to make a financial effort to keep him given the lucrative offers he has on his table.

The Catalan giants do not want to give him big wages but are willing to put in more money in a new deal.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement could be reached before the Barcelona squad fly out to Germany on Wednesday.