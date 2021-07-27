Chelsea are very close to snapping up centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to Sky Italia, and he will sign a five-year contract.

Thomas Tuchel’s European champions have zeroed in on Sevilla defender Kounde as the man they want to strengthen the heart of their backline and negotiations are taking place.

Sevilla are happy to do business and a deal is rated as close to happening.

Chelsea will pay the Spanish giants a fee for Kounde, while also including centre-back Kurt Zouma in the agreement.

Tuchel is keen to slot Kounde into his backline and Sevilla will be able to replace their outgoing star with Zouma.

Kounde is tipped to be ready to put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Chelsea as he prepares to start his adventure in the Premier League.

The centre-back was also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

However, Kounde made clear that he had no desire to join Spurs, who could only offer him Europa Conference League football for the forthcoming campaign.

Instead, Kounde will be joining the reigning European champions.