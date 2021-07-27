Derby County have knocked back a second bid by Nottingham Forest for Celtic target Lee Buchanan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Buchanan’s future at Pride Park is under the scanner as he is heavily linked with leaving the club this summer in the ongoing transfer window.

Derby’s rivals Nottingham Forest are keen on a move for the versatile full-back, while Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are keeping tabs on him.

The Tricky Trees saw the Rams reject their initial bid for the 20-year-old and they have again failed with a second effort to land him.

Derby have knocked back Forest’s improved bid for Buchanan as boss Wayne Rooney is keen on having him at his disposal, with the club being hit with a transfer embargo .

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will return to the negotiating table with yet another bid to test Derby’s resolve again, as a big offer could change their stance on Buchanan.

In addition to Buchanan, Celtic also have his Derby team-mate Nathan Byrne in their sights.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou has drawn up a long list of potential targets and the Scottish giants could complete a double swoop from Derby in the coming weeks with interest in both Buchanan and Byrne.