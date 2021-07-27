Former Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has upped his salary demands of Al-Ahli, something which has stopped his move from being completed, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

Alioski has widely been expected to join the Saudi Arabian club as a free agent following his departure from Leeds.

However, it is claimed that he has not yet put pen to paper and his move has stalled after he increased his wage demands.

It is claimed that the former White now wants €2.5m per season in wages in order to commit to Al-Ahli.

Alioski has been of interest to a host of clubs this summer due to his contractual situation and it remains to be seen if other sides may look to try to hijack Al-Ahli’s swoop for him.

Leeds offered Alioski fresh terms to stay at Elland Road, but he chose to end his time at the club.

The Whites have snapped up Junior Firpo from Barcelona to slot into the left-back role that Alioski made his own.

And the jury is out on where Alioski will be playing his football in the new campaign, if indeed his move to Saudi Arabia falls through.