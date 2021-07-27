Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is prepared to make more financial sacrifices in order to facilitate a move to Serie A giants Roma this summer.

Xhaka has been keen on a move to Roma since the last two months, when he learned that Jose Mourinho wants him at the Stadio Olimpico in the ongoing transfer window.

The Swiss midfielder has already agreed on a contract worth €2m per season with Roma and has been patiently waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement.

But negotiations between the two clubs have been frosty as they are still some way away from matching each other’s valuations of the player.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Xhaka is now ready to give up on certain payments from Arsenal in order to facilitate the transfer.

He would be due a few payments from Arsenal even if he leaves but the midfielder is prepared to make that financial sacrifice.

Mourinho was hoping to have Xhaka in his pre-season camp in Portugal but Roma are now close to working out a fee.

Despite Roma’s attempts to negotiate, Arsenal have made it clear that they will not reduce their €20m asking price for the midfielder.

Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs but for the moment, there is no agreement for Xhaka’s transfer.