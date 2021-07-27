Chelsea target Erling Haaland has indicated that he is likely to stay at Borussia Dortmund next season amidst talk of him moving to Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old hitman is Thomas Tuchel’s top target as Chelsea look to bring in a number 9 in the ongoing transfer window.

There are claims that Chelsea are prepared to go big and offer around €175m to snare Haaland away from Dortmund this summer.

I ask Erling #Haaland, if he read all the roomers during summerbreak. His answer: „Of course I got things with me. I don’t have to say really much about this. I have 3 years left in my contract and I enjoy things here. That’s it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bB87OyGg04 — Kilian Gaffrey (@kilian_ga) July 27, 2021

But Dortmund have been insistent that they have no plans to sell the forward at the moment despite the incessant rumours over Haaland’s future at the Westfalenstadion.

Haaland swatted away the rumours linking him with Chelsea and insisted that he is happy at Dortmund for the moment where he has three years left on his contract.

He told reporters when asked if he is reading the rumours over his future: “Of course I’ve got things with me. I don’t have to say really much about this.

“I have three years left on my contract and I enjoy things here. That’s it.”

Haaland stressed that he has not been in regular touch with his agent and feels €175m is a lot of money to spend on one player.

“Before yesterday I didn’t speak to my agent in one month. I think that’s the answer.

“I didn’t care much about that.

“It’s a lot of money, that’s why I hope that are just rumours.”

A release clause worth €75m to €80m will come into effect in Haaland’s contract next summer and Dortmund could face a big battle to keep him.