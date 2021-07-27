Monaco have made contact with Joe Willock’s entourage and are looking to snap up the Newcastle United target from Arsenal.

Willock impressed on loan at Newcastle last season, playing a big part in helping the Magpies to secure their Premier League status, and Steve Bruce has identified him as a key target this summer.

Newcastle have struggled to land Willock so far and now face fierce competition from Ligue 1 for the Arsenal man.

Monaco want to sign Willock and have made contact with the player’s representatives, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

They are pushing for the midfielder and are keen to take him to the Stade Louis II.

A move to Monaco would hand Willock the chance to play Champions League football, with the principality outfit having finished third in Ligue 1 last term.

It remains to be seen if joining Monaco appeals to Willock, but the club’s entry into the race complicates matters for Newcastle.

Bruce is wrestling with a limited transfer budget this summer as he looks to strengthen his options.