Newcastle United’s interest in Mario Lemina helped Southampton to earn more money from Nice for the midfielder, according to The Athletic.

Lemina joined French club Nice over the weekend despite interest from at least two Premier League clubs.

The former Marseille midfielder preferred to return to France this summer, but Nice were initially interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was impressed with the Gabonese during pre-season and considered keeping him but Southampton eventually decided to sell.

And the Saints eventually managed to take the deal up €5.5m before agreeing to let Lemina join Nice.

Newcastle were interested in taking the midfielder to St. James’ Park and heavily scouted him last season when he was on loan at Fulham.

The interest from the Magpies helped Southampton to drive up the price Nice agreed to pay for Lemina.

Watford were also keen on him but they were only interested in signing him on a loan deal this summer.

Newcastle are now likely to focus on other midfield targets but are working with a limited budget.