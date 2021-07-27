Ray Parlour has stressed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under more pressure to deliver next season after the Manchester United board backed him with top signings this summer.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho on an €85m deal from Dortmund earlier in the summer and are now in the process of bringing in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The two clubs have worked out an agreement worth €50m and the defender is expected to fly out to Manchester this week ahead of completing a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Parlour believes that the capture of Varane is exciting news for Manchester United given the level of experience and trophy-winning habit he will add to the squad ahead of next season.

But he also feels that it puts extra pressure on Solskjaer as he will have to deliver next season after the board heavily backed him in the transfer window.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “Most Manchester United fans will be really excited about Varane coming in.

“They have always looked at bringing in someone alongside Harry Maguire going forward.

“If they can get someone of his experience – 79 caps for France, he has been there done it, he has played in big games and is a World Cup winner – I think that is an excellent signing.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely can’t complain that he hasn’t been backed.

“To buy Sancho and then having Varane coming into your club, puts a little bit more pressure on you as a manager.”

Manchester United are also in the market for a midfielder but are now expected to focus on selling players.