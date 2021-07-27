Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed that he has been following Tractor Boys new boy George Edmundson since 2017 since coming across him in an FA Cup tie against Fylde during his time as Wigan Athletic manager.

The League One club have acquired the services of 23-year-old defender Edmundson from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on a four-year deal.

Expressing his delight at Edmundson’s arrival, Ipswich boss Cook revealed that he has been following the central defender since his time on loan at Fylde in 2017.

Cook recalled his Wigan side being held to a draw by Fylde in an FA Cup tie in December 2017 and lifted the lid on how he was left impressed with Edmundson’s performance.

The Ipswich boss is an admirer of Edmundson’s ability on the ball and feels the Englishman will be a great addition to the squad as the Tractor Boys look to earn promotion.

“George is at a great age but he also already has good experience in the game“, Cook told iFollow Ipswich.

“We’re delighted to have him with us.

“He’s strong, a good talker, comfortable on the ball and he wants to play regular first-team football.

“I first came across him when he was on loan at AFC Fylde because they played Wigan in the FA Cup and took us to a replay.

“He was strong on the day and we’ve followed him ever since.

“We really think he’ll be a strong addition to the squad.”

The 23-year-old defender made 17 appearances for Rangers during his two-year spell at Ibrox.