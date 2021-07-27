Super agent Mino Raiola has tested the water over Everton having any interest in a move for Inter star Stefan de Vrij, it has been claimed in Italy.

With new boss Rafael Benitez at the helm, Everton are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Toffees have been linked with interest in a clutch of centre-backs including Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Juventus star Merih Demiral and Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, but they are yet to bring in a player in that position this summer.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, super agent Raiola has tested the water over Everton potentially being the new home for his client De Vrij.

Raiola has been exploring the possibility of Premier League moves for several of his clients and probed about the Merseyside outfit having any interest in adding the Inter star to their ranks.

De Vrij was a fixture in the Nerazzurri squad that lifted the Serie A tittle last term but they are tipped to be open to selling him if an offer they deem they cannot refuse is tabled for him.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will consider the Dutchman as a potential recruit in the coming weeks.

De Vrij, who joined Inter in the summer of 2018, has two more years left on his current contract.