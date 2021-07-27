Tottenham Hotspur are not receiving around £13m for defender Toby Alderweireld, with the actual fee substantially less, according to the Press Association.

Spurs confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgium international has completed a move to Qatar-based side Al-Duhail.

Alderweireld, who is still just 32 years old, was keen on a new challenge and Tottenham agreed to sell him to the Qatar Stars League outfit.

It has been claimed that Tottenham will bank in the region of £13m from letting Alderweireld head to the Middle East.

However, Spurs are pulling in just £4.26m from the transfer.

While Spurs will remove Alderweireld from the books and save his salary due to the transfer, eyebrows may be raised at the club bringing in under £5m for a 32-year-old international defender.

Tottenham are looking to bring in Cristian Romero from Atalanta and securing the Argentine will cost closer to £42m for the club.

Alderweireld will now kick on with his career at Al-Duhail and it remains to be seen if any clubs in Europe try to tempt him back to the continent before his contract of three years in Qatar runs its course.