Aston Villa linked Rafinha Alcantara is not a priority target for Serie A side Sassuolo, who are keen on snapping up Gremio midfielder Matheus Henrique, it has been claimed in Italy.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha is heavily linked with leaving the club this summer as the club are keen to offload him in a bid to shed his salary off their wage bill.

The midfielder has admirers in Turkey and Premier League side Aston Villa; Serie A outfits Sassuolo and Lazio are also linked with interest in his services.

Sassuolo are expected to lose midfielder Manuel Locatelli to rival Serie A side Juventus and Rafinha has been touted as a potential replacement for him.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Gremio’s Henrique is Sassuolo’s primary target to replace Locatelli and not Rafinha.

A €10m fee mooted is for Rafinha’s signature, and he still has two years left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

The Lions have already bolstered their midfield options this summer by roping in Emiliano Buendia and are yet to make any concrete moves for Rafinha.

However, Aston Villa could yet lose a creative star in the ongoing window with talisman Jack Grealish increasingly linked with a big money move to Manchester City.