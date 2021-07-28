Celtic target M’Baye Niang is close to sealing a loan move to Venezia from Rennes, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Hoops, under new boss Ange Postecoglou, are looking to reinforce their squad across the board and have already roped in no less that five new faces at Celtic Park.

Having bolstered his attacking options with wingers Kyogo Furuhashi and starlet Liel Abada, Postecoglou has turned his attention to bringing in a new hitman, with Odsonne Edouard’s future at the club under the scanner.

Celtic have been keeping tabs on Rennes star Niang, and it has been claimed that they have lodged an enquiry about his availability.

But the Hoops are not alone in their admiration for the striker as Belgian giants Anderlecht, Nottingham Forest and newly promoted Serie A side Venezia has also been keen on him.

The Serie A side proposed Niang an offer and according to Sky Italia, he has given them the green light to join them.

Venezia have been in talks with Rennes over a loan move with a purchase option for Niang and the Ligue 1 side have agreed to the deal.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will now turn to an alternative target in the coming weeks, with Niang set to join the Serie A side.