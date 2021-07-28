Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot’s future is only likely to be decided towards the end of the transfer window.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan and he is keen to return to Italy after enjoying his spell at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri want him back as well but their initial offer of a loan deal with an option to buy was rejected by Manchester United earlier in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to take a call on whether to loan out Dalot this summer or make him part of his squad for the new season.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Portuguese right-back’s future is only likely to be decided towards the final days of the transfer window.

Manchester United want cover at right-back for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are interested in signing Kieran Trippier.

But they are not prepared to meet Atletico Madrid’s high asking price for the England international.

Manchester United are also expected to loan out Brandon Williams, who can also play right-back.

A number of things need to be sorted out before a decision on Dalot can be taken at Old Trafford this summer.

The defender is still a priority for AC Milan, who are expected to continue to push to sign him this summer.