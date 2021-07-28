Hector Bellerin’s camp will soon be in England to hold talks with Arsenal, with the Spaniard seeking a move away from the Emirates this summer.

The 26-year-old right-back wants to leave Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window after spending his entire senior career at the Emirates.

The Gunners are also open to letting him go as part of Mikel Arteta’s plans to improve the Gunners squad this summer.

Inter are interested in signing him, but only want to snap him up on an initial loan deal.

Bellerin is claimed to be pushing for a move and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, his entourage will fly out to England on Thursday to discuss the move.

Once his camp arrive in England, they are scheduled to meet the Arsenal hierarchy for talks over Bellerin’s future.

His entourage will provide adequate information to Inter on the basis of the talks they would have with Arsenal.

The Spaniard is keen on the Inter option but Arsenal would prefer to sell him in an outright transfer.

The Nerazzurri believe Arsenal will soften their stance towards the end of the transfer window.