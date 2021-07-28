Celtic youngster Barry Coffey is determined to play his part in helping Irish second tier club Cork City get back to where he feels they belong after completing a loan move to the Rebel Army.

Ireland second division club Cork have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Coffey from Scottish giants Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Expressing his delight at sealing the move, the Irishman revealed that Cork boss Colin Healy played a big role in his decision to join the club on loan.

Coffey also explained that he is aware of the size of Cork as a club before insisting that he wants to help the second tier club earn their way back to where they belong.

The Rebel Army currently sit second to last in the Irish second division and the 20-year-old is hopeful that he can make a significant impact at the club.

“I am very excited to be here“, Coffey told the club’s website.

“I know Colin well from the Irish set-up and that played a big part in me wanting to come to Cork City.

“It’s a massive club and I know myself where this club belongs, so I want to play my part in trying to get the club back to where it should be.

“Coming here to get first team football and gain experience will help my career, and I hope I can play well and help Cork City as well while I am here.

“I like to get on the ball, get into attacking positions and get goals and assists, so I will give everything I can and hope I can help the team.”

Having finalised a loan move to Cork City, Coffey will be hopeful of earning significant first team experience under the management of former Celtic star Healy.