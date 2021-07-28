Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is yet to speak to the Blues or Sevilla about a move to the La Liga outfit despite the clubs being in talks over a swap deal involving Jules Kounde and himself.

The Champions League winners are yet to make their first signing of the transfer window, but are working on a deal to sign Kounde from La Liga club Sevilla.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have identified the France international as their priority target to bolster their defence this summer and are now pushing to bring him to London.

Currently locked in talks with Sevilla, Chelsea are hopeful that offering €30m to €35m plus Zouma would be enough to convince the Spanish club to sell the 22-year-old.

Sevilla are said to be interested in taking Zouma as a part of the deal, but the defender is yet to speak to Chelsea or the La Liga club over a move, according to French television channel TF1.

Though the Spanish top flight club are open to accepting the 26-year-old as part of a swap deal for Kounde, his wages could prove to be a problem for them.

Apart from Sevilla, the France international also has admirers in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur said to be interested.

Crystal Palace are said to have made an enquiry for Zouma recently, while he is still on Tottenham’s radar as an option.