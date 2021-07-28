Manchester United bound Raphael Varane has been thinking about seeking a transfer away from Real Madrid since the start of the year.

The Premier League giants and Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that they have agreed on a deal for Varane to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Frenchman is expected to fly out to England on Thursday and quarantine for five days in Manchester before completing the formalities of the transfer next week.

Real Madrid offered the defender a new contract earlier this year, but he backed off penning fresh terms at the Bernabeu.

And according to Spanish daily AS, Varane made the call towards considering Real Madrid this summer at the start of the year.

The Frenchman was heavily criticised for a couple of mistakes he made against Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

The 28-year-old felt that Real Madrid did not defend a senior player of his quality sufficiently against all the criticism.

A decision was made that he would be leaving Real Madrid earlier in the year and he also wanted a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Varane was close to joining Manchester United in 2011 when a deal was in place before Zinedine Zidane intervened to take him to Real Madrid.