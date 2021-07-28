Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 23-year-old centre-back struggled for fitness and game time last season despite impressing in a win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

With Raphael Varane set to join the Red Devils in the next few days, Tuanzebe is likely to drop further down the pecking order ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are open to loaning him out this summer and Newcastle have already registered their interest in the defender.

And it has been claimed that Magpies are leading the race to take Tuanzebe to St. James’ Park this summer.

Several other Premier League clubs are believed to be monitoring the defender’s situation at Manchester United.

But Newcastle have gained the edge with Steve Bruce using his contacts at Old Trafford to give the club a leg up in the race for Tuanzebe.

The defender will demand assurances over regular game time before he agrees to join a club on loan this summer.

And it seems Newcastle are now in a good position to snap the 23-year-old up on a loan deal this summer.