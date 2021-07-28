Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg has admitted that he is finding pre-season at Preston North End tough, but explained that knowing everyone at the club is making things easier for him.

The Netherlands Under-19 international spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston and made 16 Championship appearances for Frankie McAvoy’s side.

Having impressed during his on his time on loan at the club last season, Van den Berg has re-joined the Lilywhites on loan again for the 2021/22 campaign.

Unlike last term, the defender has joined Preston ahead of the season and has been with the club throughout pre-season, which he admitted has been tough.

Van den Berg conceded that has has found pre-season difficult at Preston, but explained that knowing everybody at the club has made it easier for him to deal with the challenges.

“To be fair, it [pre-season] is still tough“, Van den Berg told iFollow PNE.

“Pre-season is always tough, lots of running, hard games.

“But, it is just nicer and easier for me to settle in again knowing everybody and knowing the players, knowing the staff.

“Again, I’m just happy to be back.“

Van den Berg will be looking to get significant first team experience under his belt and help Preston achieve their targets before returning to Liverpool at the end of the season.