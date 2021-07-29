Former AC Milan defender Luca Antonini has urged the Serie A club to sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, insisting that the Moroccan is the perfect fit for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Dutch club Ajax last summer and went on to score six goals and provide four assists from 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

Just one year into his time at Stamford Bridge, the 28-year-old is already being linked with a move away, with Italian giants AC Milan said to be interested.

While it remains to be seen if AC Milan will step up their interest in Ziyech, former Rossoneri defender Antonini feels the Moroccan is the perfect player for the club.

Urging AC Milan to rope in Ziyech from Chelsea, Antonini insisted that the former Ajax star goes well with Pioli’s playing style and would suit the attributes of strikers Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Giroud played with Ziyech, I think the Chelsea player would be perfect“, Antonini told Italian daily Tuttosport.

“He goes well with Pioli’s game ideas, with the characteristics of Ibra and the French striker himself.

“He is used to big stages, he is a Milan player.”

With the start of the Premier League campaign drawing closer, it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to part ways with Ziyech this summer.