Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin would prefer a move to Inter over Atletico Madrid and Villarreal this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window after spending all his senior career at the north London club.

The Spaniard has offers on his table and has the option of returning to Spain this summer.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are claimed to be interested in Bellerin, but he is a firm target for Inter in the window.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Spaniard would prefer a move to Inter over a return to his homeland this summer.

Inter have held talks with his entourage and personal terms on a contract have been agreed between the two camps.

However, Inter only want to sign him on an initial loan with an option to buy, while Arsenal want an outright sale of Bellerin this summer.

His agent is in England today and will meet Arsenal officials to convince them about a loan move for the defender.

Bellerin is eagerly waiting for some good news for his agent as he pushes for a move to Inter this summer.