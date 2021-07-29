Brentford striker Ivan Toney is looking forward to going up against Virgil van Dijk when the Bees face Liverpool and is hopeful that he can get the better of the Dutchman on the day.

The 25-year-old fired Brentford to promotion last season, scoring 33 goals and providing ten assists from 45 appearances in the Championship.

As Thomas Frank’s side now gear up for the new Premier League season, Toney is hopeful that he can replicate his form from the last campaign in the English top flight.

One fixture the former Newcastle United man is looking forward to in particular is the trip to Anfield as he revealed that scoring in front of the Kop is his biggest dream for the season.

Toney is also looking forward to going up against Liverpool central defender Van Dijk and hopes that he is on song on the day and gets the better of the Dutchman.

“I think he will be thinking about how he’s going to get the better of me, more than me getting the better of him”, Toney told The Athletic.

“He’s human. Let’s just hope I have a worldie that day and he lets me get free.

“It will be a good challenge.

“A lot different from what I’m used to and I can’t wait.

“Scoring in front of the Kop is the dream this season.”

Brentford and Liverpool lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League on 25th September and Toney will be hoping that he can come away with at least a goal and three points.