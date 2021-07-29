Former Serie A star Alessandro Scanziani has admitted if he was Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku then he would consider leaving Inter due to worries over their ability to compete at the top of European football.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their attacking department in the ongoing window, but are yet to make any concrete moves for Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland, who is their top target with a fee as high as €175m mooted.

In addition to Haaland, the Blues have been also keeping tabs on their ex-player Lukaku and it has been claimed they proposed a contract offer worth €10m, that he knocked back.

Ex-Inter star Scanziani is of the view that Lukaku still has several years of football left in him at the top level, but has raised concerns over the Nerazzurri’s ability to challenge the top clubs in Europe.

Scanziani admitted that if he was Lukaku he would think about leaving Inter knowing that a club like reigning Champions League winner Chelsea are interested in him.

Asked what he would do if he was Lukaku and was approached by a top club like Chelsea, Scanziani told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He still has four to five years left at this level.

“If he can give what he has given this year, he can win the top scorer again.

“Winning the Scudetto and the Champions League also depends on his team-mates and the financial desire to be even more competitive at European level.

“I don’t know if Inter are at the level to compete at the top in Europe, if I was Lukaku I would think about leaving. “

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make any further moves to bring back Lukaku to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, given that the striker has made it clear he wants to stay at Inter.