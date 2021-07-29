Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus is committed to staying at Borussia Monchengladbach following talks with head coach Adi Hutter.

The 24-year-old midfielder has two years left on his contract at Gladbach but has been heavily linked with a move away from the German club.

The Germany international is said to be on Liverpool’s radar with the club looking for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who left Anfield to move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

There were suggestions that Neuhaus, who is admired by Jurgen Klopp, was open to a move to Liverpool this summer but it seems that has changed.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, the midfielder recently held talks with Gladbach coach Hutter over his future.

The talks were fruitful and it has been claimed that he is now committed to staying at Gladbach.

The midfielder is convinced about continuing at the German club for next season despite interest from Liverpool.

Neuhaus is happy at Gladbach for the moment and is now more than likely to play his football at the Borussia-Park in the 2021/22 campaign.