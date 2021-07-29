Sheffield Wednesday are nearing sealing a deal for free agent Marvin Johnson, according to the Star.

The Owls are determined to climb right back into the Championship in the upcoming campaign after suffering relegation on the last day of the season gone by.

Despite their off-field issues, Sheffield Wednesday have been busy on the transfer front with boss Darren Moore gearing up for his first full season in charge at the club and have already roped in no fewer than six new players.

Moore is keen to further bolster his squad and has zeroed in on former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough star Johnson.

The 30-year-old attained free agent status earlier this summer after parting ways with Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are edging closer to snapping him up.

Johnson registered 42 appearances for Boro in the league last term, slotting in at midfield, attack and at left-back.

Moore has already added Dennis Adeniran, along with Lewis Wing, to his midfield options and Johnson, if signed, could provide him more flexibility in that department ahead of a crucial season in which they have promotion hopes.

Wing arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Middlesbrough earlier this week and it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday manage to renuite him with his former Boro team-mate Johnson.