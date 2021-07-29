Tottenham Hotspur star Japhet Tanganga has been the subject of a loan offer from Galatasaray, but the defender prefers to stay in the Premier League if he is to leave on a temporary deal, according to Sky Sports (14:51).

Having risen through the ranks of Tottenham’s academy, the 22-year-old made his Premier League debut for the side against Liverpool in January last year.

Tanganga followed his breakthrough season up with another 13 senior appearances for Spurs last term and is now keen to earn a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans for the new campaign.

However, Tottenham are looking to sign Cristian Romero and Takehiro Tomiyasu to bolster their defence and their arrival could see Tanganga struggle for playing time.

The north London outfit could sanction a temporary move for the defender, who has already been the subject of a loan offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

While Galatasaray are ready to take Tanganga on loan for the season, the 22-year-old prefers to stay in the Premier League if he is to move away on a temporary deal this summer.

Both Tottenham and Tanganga are said to be considering Galatasaray’s offer, but are in no rush to make a decision and could wait for a Premier League option to open up.

Burnley and Southampton have previously shown interest in signing the centre-back on loan and it remains to be seen if they will pursue a deal if he is made available.