West Ham United are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, but the Blues want more than the Hammers are prepared to pay at the moment, according to Sky Sports News.

Zouma has been at the centre of transfer discussions over the last few days as Chelsea are hoping to use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The Frenchman is a player the Spanish side are also interested in and the defender is believed to be keen on a move to La Liga.

But it has been claimed that Zouma has suitors in the Premier League as well with several clubs monitoring his situation.

And West Ham are interested in getting their hands on the 26-year-old defender and are in talks with Chelsea to take him to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have made an approach to sign the centre-back and are prepared to offer £20m to Chelsea for his signature.

But that figure is unlikely to do the business as Chelsea want more money before agreeing to sell him.

David Moyes has his eyes on Zouma but West Ham will have to do more to get him out of Chelsea.

Tottenham also have their eyes on him but they are now focused on signing Atalanta’s Cristian Romero.