Arsenal have softened their stance on Hector Bellerin and are now open to loaning him out without insisting on an obligatory purchase option, it has been claimed in Italy.

Bellerin has been keen on leaving Arsenal this summer after spending his entire senior career thus far at the Emirates.

Arsenal are also keen to move him on as part of their squad overhaul this summer but have been insisting on an outright sale.

A loan move would only be considered if there is a mandatory purchase clause but Inter, who want him, were only interested in a loan with an option to buy.

Bellerin’s agent has been working on softening Arsenal’s stance and, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, he has succeeded in making a breakthrough.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are now prepared to accept a loan move for Bellerin without the obligatory purchase clause.

The Gunners are prepared to do a loan deal with an option to buy and that should play into Inter’s hands.

But the Nerazzurri are now facing their own dilemma as they are now sweating over whether to sign Bellerin or Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari.

They do not have the funds to do both deals and are now looking to make a decision on which player to opt for this summer.