Willian is still thinking about leaving Arsenal in the coming days, but talk of a move to Al-Ahli is wide of the mark, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Willian arrived at the Emirates Stadium from cross-town rivals Chelsea last summer in a high-profile signing for the Gunners.

The Brazilian struggled to make an impact at Arsenal however and has now been linked with a speedy exit from the club.

In 37 games for the Gunners, Willian managed a single goal as well as providing five more assists after his debut.

Willian is considering leaving Arsenal and could make a quick exit from the club, however he does not appear to be Al-Ahli bound.

The Brazilian is not in advanced talks with Al-Ahli, with a switch to the side looking unlikely.

However, Willian does have a work in progress in terms of a potential move away from Arsenal.

Willian leaving Arsenal would further free up wages for the Gunners to potentially use on new arrivals.