Brighton & Hove Albion have enquired with Sampdoria about their centre-back Omar Colley, a player the Italian club could look to sell.

The Seagulls are set to have a vacant spot in the centre-back position with Ben White having completed a big money move to Arsenal.

White was a fixture under boss Graham Potter last term in the Premier League, but Brighton are now on the lookout for a replacement.

And according to Genoa based daily Il Secolo XIX, the Premier League side have lodged an enquiry with Sampdoria for centre-back Colley.

The defender has been linked with a move away from Sampdoria in recent transfer windows and is rated at €10m.

Colley is open to drawing the curtains on his Sampdoria career and is tipped to prefer a move overseas.

The defender was linked with interest from the Premier League earlier this summer and in past transfer windows and Brighton could hand him an opportunity to ply his trade in England in the coming weeks.

As of now the Amex outfit have not made any concrete moves for Colley beyond an initial enquiry and it remains be seen whether they will table an offer for him.