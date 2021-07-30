Filip Helander has insisted that greater competition for places is something all players should expect at a club of Rangers’ size.

Rangers eased to the Scottish Premiership title last term and did not lose a game on their way to dethroning Celtic.

Steven Gerrard starting strengthening his squad even before last season finished and is looking to bring in more players in the coming weeks as he prepares to retain Rangers’ title.

Helander is delighted to see fresh new faces in the Rangers squad ahead of the new season and is happy to welcome them into the team.

New signings also mean there is likely to be fierce competition for places in the squad and the starting eleven in the upcoming campaign.

But the defender is not concerned and stressed if he wanted a guaranteed place in the team he would have played at an inferior club and not Rangers.

Helander said in a press conference: “The new players are here to help improve the team, I’m sure they will.

“We are all happy to have them here.

“If you don’t want competition for places, you can go and play for an inferior club.

“We all want to be here and we all want to play.

“All of us here enjoy that.”

The Swede made 21 league appearances last season and started eight of Rangers’ last nine Scottish Premiership clashes.