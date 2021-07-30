Rangers new boy Charlie McCann has revealed deciding to join the Gers from Manchester United was an easy decision as soon as he learned about interest from the Scottish champions.

The teenager spent the last four seasons in the Red Devils’ academy set-up, registering 20 appearances for their Under-23s last term.

McCann has drawn the curtains on his Manchester United stint and has made the move north of the border to link up with Rangers B boss David McCallum.

The 19-year-old has insisted choosing the Gers as his next club was a no brainer as soon as he heard the news about their interest in snapping him up.

McCann stressed that he felt it was the right point in his career to move to a new club and push to get into the senior team.

“I’m delighted to get the move over the line, I was obviously really excited when I heard the news and I knew that it was a no brainer”, McCann told Rangers TV.

“I can’t wait to get started now and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s just unreal [Ibrox] it’s such a great experience and I can’t wait to see what it will be like when there is a full house of fans!

“I feel like I’ve got to the point where I need the next step and this is the best option for me to make that and hopefully push myself to get nearer the first team.

“The staff here and the people that I spoke to me made it clear their intentions and everything that they said interested me so much.”

Having sealed a move to the Glasgow giants, McCann will be determined to kick on with his development and hopefully catch first team boss Steven Gerrard’s eye in the near future.