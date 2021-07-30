Takehiro Tomiyasu’s camp are confident that a deal to take him to Tottenham Hotspur will be agreed upon once he returns from the Olympics, according to football.london.

The Japan international is a target for Tottenham and the club have been in talks with Bologna for several weeks to get a deal over the line.

Spurs have been confident of signing the centre-back but no agreement is still in place between Tottenham and Bologna over his potential transfer.

Tomiyasu, who is currently with the Japan team for the Olympics, is keen on the move and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

And it has been claimed that the defender’s camp are fairly confident of the transfer going through this season.

They are certain once Tomiyasu returns from the Olympics, the deal will be agreed upon between the two clubs for the defender to move to north London.

But for the moment, the two clubs appear in no rush to conclude the deal, with Tomiyasu in Tokyo.

Tottenham are also in talks to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and are reportedly prepared to table a fresh bid for him.