Tottenham Hotspur have held fresh talks with Atalanta over signing Cristian Romero, but have not managed to reach an agreement for the defender yet, though he wants to join the club.

Nuno’s side have identified Romero as the man they want to come in to strengthen central defence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reaching an agreement with Atalanta has not proven to be easy and, according to Sky Italia, there is no total agreement between the two clubs yet despite fresh talks.

Tottenham are looking to speed up the swoop and new talks with Atalanta are expected to take place next week, as the Premier League side want the deal done before their league opener against Manchester City.

In a boost for Spurs it is claimed that Romero has decided he wants to make the move.

The Argentine is keen to grab the opportunity to play for Spurs and is hoping the deal goes through.

Romero will return from his summer break on Monday and kick off pre-season training with Atalanta.

While Atalanta are open to the sale, they have asked Tottenham for time to line up a replacement for Romero as they do not want to risk being short of centre-back options.