Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill has insisted his loan spell at Huddersfield Town will be a great opportunity to show his parent club that he is worth a chance.

The England youth international put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan deal at the Kirklees Stadium earlier this week, joining from European champions Chelsea.

Colwill, who had training sessions with Thomas Tuchel’s senior team, was a fixture for the Blues Under-23s side last term and has now moved to Huddersfield to garner valuable first team experience.

And the centre-back has insisted his loan move is a great opportunity for him to step up his game and show Chelsea his worth.

Colwill acknowledged the highly competitive environment at Chelsea in which he has learned the basics of the game and stressed a player has to be the best of the best to make it there, which he has his heart set on doing.

“Growing up with Chelsea is an amazing environment”, Colwill said via Huddersfield’s official media.

“You have to be the best of the best and your hard work really pays off there.

“Chelsea are the best club in Europe right now, so this loan is a great experience for me to show to them that I’m worth a chance.”

A move to Huddersfield is Colwill’s first loan spell away from Chelsea and he will be determined to clock up as much as game time as he can in the Championship for the Terriers.