Barcelona have not received any offers for Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, despite claims West Ham United have moved to snap him up.

The 30-year-old hitman was a bit part player at Barcelona last season and the club are interested in moving him on this summer.

They are looking to cut into their wage bill in order to comply with La Liga’s financial requirements and Braithwaite is one of the players they want to sell.

There are claims that West Ham are interested in signing the forward and the club are said to have tabled a bid for him.

But that claim has been rubbished and Barcelona have not received any offers for the forward from West Ham.

It is unclear whether West Ham have a genuine interest in Braithwaite or whether they are even in talks with Barcelona to sign him.

David Moyes wants to bring in a striker this summer but it seems Braithwaite is not a player they have moved for.

The West Ham manager is still hopeful of signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United this summer.