Atalanta have identified Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu as the man they want to replace Cristian Romero if they sell him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are putting in a big push to sign Romero from Atalanta and a deal is tipped to go through over the coming days, with the player wanting the move.

Romero is Tottenham’s key defensive target, but Spurs are also in talks with Bologna to bring in Tomiyasu and are set to face competition from Atalanta for him.

Atalanta have, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, settled on Tomiyasu as the man they want to replace Romero.

They will be bolstered by money from selling Romero to Tottenham and want to win the race for the Japan international.

Any deal for Tomiyasu though may have to wait until after the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the defender in action for Japan in the football tournament.

Atalanta have also looked at Juventus’ Merih Demiral.

However, Juventus want between €35m and €40m for Demiral and as such Atalanta have made Tomiyasu their top target.