Celtic legend Chris Sutton has predicted that Rangers will benefit from three penalties in their Scottish Premiership opener against Livingston.

Steven Gerrard’s men demolished the opposition on their way to claiming the title last term and now Rangers are plotting the defence of their title.

Livingston are first up for the champions and visit Ibrox this afternoon, looking to cause a shock.

Good luck to all the Scottish Prem teams for the season.

Here are my score predictions for the weekend.

What are yours?

Rangers 4 (3 pens) – 0 Livingston

Dundee 1-1 St Mirren

Ross County 0-0 St Johnstone

Hearts 1-2 Celtic

Tomorrow

Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United

Motherwell 1-1 Hibs — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 31, 2021

Sutton believes Rangers will get the win against Livingston, but will be helped by no fewer than three spot-kicks.

He also predicted that Celtic will open their campaign with a win at Hearts.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to claim all three points at Hearts as he looks for his side to shrug off their Champions League qualifying exit.

Celtic have won on their last three visits to Hearts, but the hosts have won all four of their Scottish League Cup games heading into the clash, without conceding a single goal.

All eyes will be on whether either of Celtic or Rangers drop points in their Scottish Premiership opener.