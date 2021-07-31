West Ham United starlet Armstrong Okoflex has revealed that playing alongside Arthur Masuaku in the Hammers’ friendly against Aldershot was a fantastic experience for him.

The Hammers’ Under-23s took on Aldershot on Friday, in a game that ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw as they warmed up for the new season.

Okoflex got both goals for the Hammers, with the first being assisted by first-team player Masuaku, who made a 45-minute appearance for the Under-23s.

The youngster insists that it is always a worthwhile experience playing with any first team player as they bring a certain composure with their experience to the team.

He added that playing with Masuaku and being on the end of one of his assists was a memorable experience for him.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Okoflex said: “He [Masuaku] actually got the assist for my first goal!

“I played a one-two and he played me through.

“It’s nice to play with any first-team player because they’ve got that experience and composure.

“It’s the first time I’ve played alongside him and it was good.”

Masuaku has made over 100 appearances for the West Ham senior team and while he struggled with injuries last season, he will be hoping to make more of an impact in the Hammers’ campaign this time out.