Taiwo Awoniyi, who has joined Union Berlin from Liverpool, insists he could have earned more money if he had stayed in England.

The Nigerian striker spent last term on loan at Union Berlin from Liverpool and the Reds were open to selling him on a permanent basis this summer.

Union Berlin made a move to sign him on a permanent deal and Jurgen Klopp recommended the move to Awoniyi.

He made the switch to the German capital and is clear that it was not motivated by money as he insists he could have earned more by staying in England.

“It was an easy decision, but also a difficult one”, Awoniyi told the Berliner Morgenpost.

“If I had stayed in England it would have been good for me too, then I would definitely have made more money.

“But I wanted to go to a club where I was welcome and part of the team.

“It is not always about money”, he added.

Liverpool sent out Awoniyi on a series of loan spells after signing him with the Nigerian spending time with FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron, Gent and Mainz.

He did not make a single senior team appearance for Liverpool during his time at the club, but the Reds made sure to insert a sell-on clause into the deal with Union Berlin.