Leeds United’s pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is yet to reach a serious and advanced stage, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract with Huddersfield and is now being linked with a move away from the club.

O’Brien has emerged as a target for Premier League side Leeds, who are in the market for midfielders in the ongoing transfer window.

After missing out on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who opted to snub interest from Leeds to join Crystal Palace on loan this week, the Whites have turned their attention towards O’Brien.

There are suggestions that Leeds have stepped up on their interest in the Terriers midfielder but it has been claimed that it is yet to reach a serious stage.

Leeds are still considering their options and talks have been held over taking O’Brien to Elland Road this summer.

But for the moment, nothing is imminent and Leeds are still keeping their cards close to their chest.

With only a year left on his contract, O’Brien is available for a relatively small fee and a deal is there to be done if Leeds want him this summer.