Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that the amount Jurgen Klopp has spent compared to other clubs shows just what a great manager he is.

Klopp has been forced to wheel and deal during his time as Liverpool boss, with a number of sales being made to balance the books, while last summer he missed out on key target Timo Werner due to the cost of the transfer.

Again this summer Liverpool have embarked upon a selling spree of fringe players in order to raise money for further signings after they landed Ibrahima Konate towards the start of the window.

😳Now I didn’t know that!!I knew it was low but shows what a great manager we have.ynwa pic.twitter.com/s44faCjCjr — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 31, 2021

Aldridge, pointing towards the net spend figures for a number of Liverpool’s rivals, insists that the fact the Reds have spent so little shows that Klopp is a superb manager.

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho this summer, while Raphael Varane is following, and Manchester City are chasing Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

Chelsea are eyeing a big-money swoop for a striker, with Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku eyed, while Arsenal have just spent £50m on Ben White and are preparing to swoop for further targets.

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum earlier this summer, but have yet to replace him.

They have focused on player sales with Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Wilson and Kamil Grabara all sold, while others, including Xherdan Shaqiri, could yet depart.