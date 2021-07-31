Rangers have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, with the player admitting he would love to join Feyenoord.

Veerman has been heavily linked with Rangers, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard claimed to believe he can take the Dutch midfielder’s game to the next level.

However, Feyenoord are also keen on Veerman and they have been in touch with Heerenveen about signing the midfielder in the ongoing window.

Veerman knows that Feyenoord have come calling for him and is clear that he would welcome a move to De Kuip as he thinks it would represent a great next step in his career.

“My management have received some kind of offer”, he told ESPN.nl.

“I think they have asked Heerenveen how much they want for me.

“So in the end I hear that they have not made an official offer with Heerenveen, but that they really want me.

“Yes, I would be a very happy man if I can go there.

“It could be a good step for me. I certainly think so”, Veerman added.

Heerenveen are claimed to be looking for in the region of €10m to let Veerman move on this summer, a figure which none of his suitors have yet shown they are prepared to meet.