Valerenga sporting director Jorgen Ingebrigtsen has claimed that Leeds United have been tracking Kristoffer Klaesson for over two years and is confident that they will take care of the goalkeeper’s development.

Leeds confirmed on Saturday that they have signed the 20-year-old goalkeeper on a four-year contract from Valerenga.

The Whites were in the market for a goalkeeper this summer after Kiko Casilla was allowed to leave and it quickly emerged that Klaesson was their top target.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta personally met the player and Valerenga and negotiated the deal to take the goalkeeper to Elland Road.

Ingebrigtsen is proud of the role Valerenga played in the development of Klaesson and expressed his delight at seeing him join a club of Leeds’ statue this summer.

He stressed that Leeds made the first contact for Klaesson in 2019 and the heavy interest they showed in the goalkeeper has convinced him that the Whites will take care of his development in the coming years.

The Valerenga sporting director told his club’s official site: “It is with pride and joy we have sent Kristoffer all the way to the top of the football world.

“There are of course many who should be praised for the development that he went through at the club, both in the academy and the first team.

“But most of all we must praise Kristoffer himself for the great progress in recent years.

“Leeds contacted me for Kristoffer for the first time in 2019, so in other words, this has been a long process.

“I know how much they have given in the agreement with us and the player, and I am confident that his development will be a priority in the coming years.”

Klaesson will be hoping to push Leeds number 1 Illan Meslier for a place between the sticks next season.