Romero is Tottenham’s top defensive target in the ongoing transfer window and Fabio Paratici has been working overtime to get a deal over the line.
There is still no agreement between the two cubs and Tottenham are claimed to be preparing to table a bid worth €55m for the centre-back.
Atalanta have been holding out for a fee of €60m but Tottenham have had confidence that a deal can be agreed to take the Argentine to north London.
But according to Sky Italia, the negotiations hit a major snag and the relationship between the two clubs has deteriorated following the latest talks.
The talks have not been smooth between the two clubs, but recently a fresh round of negotiations was held to unlock a deal.
But it has been claimed that the two clubs left the negotiating table with a bad feeling.
The relationship has turned frosty and there is a real chance Tottenham could miss out on Romero.
It remains to be seen whether Tottenham look to restart the talks with Atalanta as the defender is their top target.