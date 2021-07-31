Tottenham Hotspur risk missing out on Cristian Romero after their relationship with Atalanta hit choppy waters following the latest round of talks between the two clubs.

Romero is Tottenham’s top defensive target in the ongoing transfer window and Fabio Paratici has been working overtime to get a deal over the line.

There is still no agreement between the two cubs and Tottenham are claimed to be preparing to table a bid worth €55m for the centre-back.

Atalanta have been holding out for a fee of €60m but Tottenham have had confidence that a deal can be agreed to take the Argentine to north London.

But according to Sky Italia, the negotiations hit a major snag and the relationship between the two clubs has deteriorated following the latest talks.

The talks have not been smooth between the two clubs, but recently a fresh round of negotiations was held to unlock a deal.

But it has been claimed that the two clubs left the negotiating table with a bad feeling.

The relationship has turned frosty and there is a real chance Tottenham could miss out on Romero.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham look to restart the talks with Atalanta as the defender is their top target.